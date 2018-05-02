Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s car attacked; stones, slippers hurled – What group of DMK workers did

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s car today came under attack from a group of DMK workers, who pelted it with stones, threw slippers and showed black flags, condemning the centre for not forming the Cauvery Management Board. (Twitter/Raksha Mantri)

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s car today came under attack from a group of DMK workers, who pelted it with stones, threw slippers and showed black flags, condemning the centre for not forming the Cauvery Management Board. Police said the stones hit the rear end of the vehicle, which did not suffer any damage and the minister continued with her journey. All the DMK workers were removed and arrested, they said. BJP workers following the minister’s convoy in a vehicle shouted slogans against DMK,to which the latter too responded.

The Defence Minister is on a visit to Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar districts to carry out a review of central government schemes. In the wake of the February 16 verdict of the Supreme Court which directed the Centre to evolve a ‘scheme’ on the Cauvery dispute involving Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the ruling AIADMK, DMK and other political parties have been insisting on setting up of the CMB.

On April 12, various political parties, including DMK, had staged black flag protests across Tamil Nadu over the Cauvery issue during the one-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi was in Chennai to inaugurate the Defence Expo at Thiruvidanthai, 40 kms from the city, and to open the Diamond Jubilee Building of Cancer Institute at Chennai.