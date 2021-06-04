‘Defective, for publicity’: Delhi High Court junks Juhi Chawla’s plea against 5G rollout, imposes Rs 20 lakh fine

After pronouncement of the order, Chawla's counsel sought a stay on the verdict which was outrightly denied by the court.

The Delhi High Court has struck down the lawsuit filed by actress-turned-activist Juhi Chawla against the trial of 5G network technology stating that the plea was defective and filed for gaining media publicity. The bench of Justice JR Midha noted that Juhi Chawla had herself circulated the web link of the hearing on social media and said that it appears the suit was filed to garner publicity. The high court also imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on Juhi Chawla as well as other plaintiffs for abusing the process of law and wasting the court’s time.

“Plaintiffs abused process of law. Costs of Rs 20 lakh is imposed on plaintiffs: Court. It appears suit was for publicity. Juhi Chawla circulated link of the hearing on social media,” Bar and Bench quoted the Court as saying.

Sharing of the hearing link on social media resulted in repeated interruptions by unknown persons who kept singing songs from Juhi Chawla’s movies during the hearing. The court had to block the person and ordered a case of contempt against him. It also directed Delhi Police to identify the persons and take action against those who created disruption.

The High Court also noted that the complaint was not verified and only a few paragraphs were said to be ‘true’. “There is no personal knowledge of averments. Plaint based on legal advise not maintainable,” said the court.

After pronouncement of the order, Chawla’s counsel sought a stay on the verdict which was outrightly denied by the court. “Matter is over. You have your legal remedies. Counsel should know his limits,” said the court.

Juhi Chawla will have an option to appeal against the verdict in the Supreme Court. The actress had argued in her lawsuit that there could be danger of imminent nature due to 5G radiations.