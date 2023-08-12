Defeat of no-confidence motion a ‘befitting reply to those spreading negativity’, says PM Modi

Taking a jibe at Opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed them saying that the recent defeat of the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha “gave a befitting reply to those spreading negativity in the entire nation”.

He further alleged that the Opposition parties staged a walk-out right before the no-confidence vote, as it “would have exposed the cracks in their alliance”.

“Only two days back, we had defeated the opposition’s no-confidence motion in Parliament. We had also defeated the negativity being spread by them. The opposition parties didn’t want voting as it would have exposed the cracks in their alliance. They ran away from the House,” he said while addressing BJP’s Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad in West Bengal, via video conferencing.

On Thursday, the INDIA bloc’s no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led government was defeated through a voice vote in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, as Opposition parties walked out, while his speech was underway, saying that he had not spoken over Manipur, after over an hour of his speech.

PM Modi, further alleged, that the opposition parties “didn’t want a discussion” on Manipur. “They were not serious about any discussion, they just wanted to do politics over it,” he claimed.

PM slams TMC over ‘reign of terror’ in Panchayat elections

Lashing out at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, PM Modi alleged that the party has let “loose a reign of terror” in West Bengal during the recent three-tier Panchayat elections, adding despite such threats, people have blessed BJP candidates.

Also Read PM Modi breaks silence on Manipur violence, says nation stands with those affected

“In Bengal, violence has been used as a means to threaten the opposition. But despite this, love of the people of Bengal has led to the people’s victory. But when our candidates have won, they are not allowed to take out a procession. If some take out a procession, they are attacked. This is TMC’s politics,” he alleged.

Massive violence and arson were reported during the panchayat elections that had claimed the lives of 13 people. Seven of those killed were associated with the TMC.