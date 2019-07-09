Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi summoned over ‘Modi’ comment during Lok Sabha poll campaign

Rahul Gandhi

Days after announcing his resignation as the Congress president, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday was summoned by a Surat Court for a defamation case filed against him. The case has been filed against him by Samast Gujarati Modh Modi Samaj for reportedly saying that “Why do all thieves have Modi in their names”. Rahul Gandhi has been asked to appear before the court on July 16.

Speaking at an election rally in Karnataka’s Kolar on July 16, he had said “I have a question. Why do all thieves have Modi in their names whether be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, and Narendra Modi? We don’t know how many more such Modis will come out.”

After his comment, Bihar deputy CM and BJP leader Sushil Modi had also filed a defamation case against him. Gandhi got bail in the case on July 6.

Earlier, a Mumbai court granted him a bail in another dfamation case filed by an RSS activist after the then Congress president linked RSS to the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. She was shot dead outside her house in Bengaluru in 2017. Rahul Gandhi was released on a Rs 15,000 surety amount. Speaking to journalist when asked about the case, Rahul Gandhi said, “I said what I had to say in the court.”

In 2017, Dhrutiman Joshi of the RSS filed a case against him and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury for ‘defaming the Sangh’. Joshi, in his complaint, alleged that within hours of the journalist’s death, Rahul told reporters that “anybody who speaks against ideology of the BJP, against ideology of the RSS, is pressured, beaten, attacked and even killed.”

“Statements made by the accused and the respective political parties are in utmost sense defamatory and belittle the RSS in the eyes of the common public. There was a definite move by the accused to tarnish the image of the RSS, without citing any proof,” Joshi said in his complaint. “For a mere political score, the accused had unnecessarily dragged the name of RSS and it in a move to rake up negative sentiments in the minds of the people against the RSS,” it added.