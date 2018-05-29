Defamation case: Digvijay Singh says ‘sorry’ to Nitin Gadkari, ‘accepted’ replies the minister

Gadkari had filed a defamation case accusing Digvijay Singh of trying to divert public attention from CAG report on coal blocks allocation. (ANI)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has withdrawn defamation case against senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh after the latter regretted his statement. A joint petition for withdrawal of the case was filed in Delhi’s Patiala House Court. Earlier in 2012, Gadkari had filed a defamation case accusing Digvijay Singh of trying to divert public attention from CAG report on coal blocks allocation by making allegations that a business partner of Gadkari gained profit of Rs. 490 crore from coal mines in Chhattisgarh.

Gadkari, in his complaint, had accused Singh of deliberately projecting him as a business partner of Ajay Sancheti in defamatory statements that appeared in print and electronic media in September that year. While filing the complaint, Gadkari provided copies of websites and newspapers, along with video clippings, in a CD, which was aired on news channels.

Yesterday, the Delhi High Court had also accepted AAP leader Kumar Vishwas’ apology to Arun Jaitley. During the hearing, court noted that in a letter submitted in the court, Vishwas withdrew all allegations levelled against the BJP leader.

The court then disposed of the Rs 10 crore defamation suit in which Vishwas was the only accused AAP leader after Kejriwal and four other AAP leaders — Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh and Deepak Bajpai – tendered apology to Jaitley in the Rs 10 crore defamation suit.

Vishwas tendered his sincere apology to Jaitley and his family through advocate Amit Yadav for causing any harm to them. Jaitley’s advocate said they have accepted apology made by Vishwas.

During the hearing, The Indian Express reported the court as saying: “apology has been accepted by the plaintiff and this court and decree is passed in favour of Arun Jaitley and against Kumar Vishwas in terms of the letter handed over today.”

The AAP leader had earlier told the court that before making any apology or statement to Jaitley, he wanted to know whether Arvind Kejriwal lied when he said his accusation against the union minister was based on documents.