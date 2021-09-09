Defamation case: Bombay HC dismisses Kangana Ranaut’s plea seeking quashing of criminal proceedings initiated on complaint by Javed Akhtar

Ranaut alleged biased investigation as the magistrate had asked the police to conduct an inquiry on his behalf by delegating powers to the police.

In a setback for Kangana Ranaut, the actor has failed to get relief in a defamation case filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar in 2020. The Bombay High Court today dismissed Ranaut’s plea seeking quashing of criminal defamation proceedings initiated against her based on a complaint by Akhtar. The criminal proceedings were initiated by a Magistrate Court.

Akhtar had accused Ranaut of making defamatory remarks against him on television. He termed the statements an attempt to malign and tarnish his image in the eyes of the general public. A Magistrate Court in Andheri had begun criminal proceedings against Ranaut and had subsequently issued a bailable warrant in March this year. Ranaut had appeared before the court seeking bail which was granted.

Javed Akhtar has also accused Ranaut of damaging his reputation by dragging his name in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Ranaut had then moved the High Court in July challenging the proceedings initiated by the magistrate and urging the HC to quash it. In her plea, she stated that the magistrate was duty-bound to examine Javed Akhtar and the witnesses named in the complaint as per the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Ranaut’s counsel Rizwan Siddiquee had argued that the magistrate should have determined the veracity of the complaint but chose to pass an order ‘mechanically’. Siddiquee also claimed that Akhtar had not submitted any evidence and the material relied on was brought by a third party who was also not examined by the court.

Ranaut alleged biased investigation as the magistrate had asked the police to conduct an inquiry on his behalf by delegating powers to the police.

Javed Akhtar’s counsel Jay Bharadwaj had opposed the plea claiming that due procedure was followed by the magistrate. Akhtar had urged the court to dismiss Ranaut’s plea alleging that it was intended to delay the proceedings.