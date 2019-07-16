Defamation case: Delhi court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia in criminal complaint filed by BJP leader

Updated: July 16, 2019 11:01:18 AM

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in a criminal defamation complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijender Gupta. Gupta had accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders of "maligning" his image by accusing him of attempting to kill the Delhi chief minister.

Defamation case, Arvind Kejriwal, BJP, Manoj Kumar, Rajeev Babbar, Atishi Malena, Aam Aadmi PartyAdditional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted relief to Kejriwal on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 after he appeared before the court.

 

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in a criminal defamation complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijender Gupta. Gupta had accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders of “maligning” his image by accusing him of attempting to kill the Delhi chief minister. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted relief on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and one surety of like amount.

Vijender Gupta, who is the leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, has claimed in the complaint that due to widespread circulation of tweets and news reports on the statement of the two AAP leaders, his reputation was harmed for which they have not expressed any remorse or apologised.

