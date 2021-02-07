  • MORE MARKET STATS

Deeply worried about glacier burst in Uttarakhand, praying for people’s safety: President Kovind

By: |
February 7, 2021 5:08 PM

Over 150 labourers working at a power project in Tapovan-Reni are feared dead, an Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) spokesperson said while quoting the project-in charge. Three bodies were recovered.

President ram nath kovindPresident also said he was confident that rescue and relief operations on ground are progressing well. (File image: PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said he was deeply worried about the massive glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district and prayed for the wellbeing and safety of people.

In a tweet, Kovind also said he was confident that rescue and relief operations on ground are progressing well.

Related News

“Deeply worried about the glacier burst near Joshimath, Uttarakhand, that caused destruction in the region. Praying for wellbeing and safety of people. Am confident that rescue and relief operations on ground are progressing well,” he tweeted.

A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.

Over 150 labourers working at a power project in Tapovan-Reni are feared dead, an Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) spokesperson said while quoting the project-in charge. Three bodies were recovered.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Deeply worried about glacier burst in Uttarakhand praying for people’s safety President Kovind
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1GVK power plant on alert following Uttarakhand glacier burst
2Nanda Devi Glacier Burst: Why Reni village had warned of ecological disaster due to power project
350-100 people working at power project missing; 2 bodies recovered: Uttarakhand DGP