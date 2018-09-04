‘Deeply unfortunate’: PM Narendra Modi on Kolkata bridge collapse

“The collapse of a part of a bridge in Kolkata is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest,” the prime minister tweeted. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday termed as “deeply unfortunate” the collapse of a part of a south Kolkata bridge and hoped for the speedy recovery of the injured. A portion of the arterial Majerhat bridge collapsed this evening, claiming one life, trapping several people and crushing many vehicles, police said. “The collapse of a part of a bridge in Kolkata is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest,” the prime minister tweeted.

The 40-year-old bridge in the crowded Alipore area caved in around 4.45 pm during rush hour over rail tracks. It runs over the Majerhat Railway Station and connects the city centre to Behala and other southern suburbs. While police confirmed the death of one person, fire brigade personnel engaged in the rescue work said 25 injured were pulled out from the rubble. The injured have been admitted to SSKM and CMRI hospitals, the police said.