Deepika Padukone speaks after fire creates havoc in Mumbai’s Worli high rise

Deepika Padukone owns a flat in the building. (Bollywood Hungama)

A massive fire broke out in Mumbai’s high rise Beaumonde towers at the Appasaheb Marathe Marg in Worli area on Wednesday afternoon. Ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot where rescue operations are underway. The fire broke out on the top floors of the 33-storey building. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Meanwhile, bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who owns a flat in the building, tweeted she is safe and thanked her well wishers and said to pray for firefighters, who are at risk while saving other lives. Deepika Padukone reportedly lives on the 26th floor of the building. “I am safe.Thank You everyone.Let us pray for our firefighters who are at site risking their lives…, ” her tweet reads.

I am safe.Thank You everyone.Let us pray for our firefighters who are at site risking their lives…???????? — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) June 13, 2018

Meanwhile, 10 fire tenders, five jumbo tankers, a hydraulics platform and ambulance are present at the spot currently. The fire, which was earlier characterised as a ‘Level-II’ one, now falls in ‘level-III’ category.

According to officials, the fire was seen around 2.10 pm. Reportedly, fire broke out at the 33rd floor of the posh locality.

As per latest reports, all residents have been rescued. The fire broke out in B wing of the building. So far no casualty is reported. Ambulances were rushed to the spot, two quick response vehicles, five water tankers, are also present at the site.

Fire incidents in Mumbai are apparently common and often the damages are huge. Recently, in a horrific incident, at least 15 people were killed and as many injured after a major fire engulfed a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel. The fire broke out shortly after the midnight on the third floor of the four-storeyed building on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city.

On Jun 1, A major fire broke out at the Mumbai’s Scindia House (Commercial).