Deepening troubles: Azam Khan’s wife, sons served notice for questioning in land acquisition case

In a sign of mounting woes for troubled Rampur MP and senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, the local police have asked his family members to appear before it for questioning in a land encroachment case. The police have pasted four notices at his residence in Rampur, asking his wife and sons to appear before it to answer some questions.

Khan’s wife Tazeen Fatima is a Rajya Sabha MP, while his elder son Abdullah is an MLA from Suar constituency in Rampur. Khan’s second son Adeeb has also been asked to join the probe. Apart from cases related to land encroachment, the trio may be questioned on some other cases as well.

Among the notices pasted, two are related to IPC Act 160, while one is under Act 91 of the constitution. The matter relates to the Jauhar University case, in which Khan is the co-founder and chancellor. The family has been accused of illegally occupying farmers’ land by the university.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav decided to postpone his visit to Rampur in view of the law and order situation due to Muharram and Ganesh Chaturthi. Pointing out that his party stands firmly by Azam Khan, the former state chief minister said that the administration feared his visit might result in unrest in Rampur.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said he would visit Rampur to meet partymen in Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, and Bareilly. The visit has been rescheduled to September 13-14, he added. He added that in view of Muharram and Ganesh Chaturthi, the administration has imposed prohibitory orders in Rampur. He went on to allege that Rampur district magistrate was “working at the behest of government as his tenure is going to end and he wanted an extension”, a PTI report said.