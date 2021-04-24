Deep Sidhu bail plea: Court to pronounce verdict on April 26

Delhi Police contended that if Deep Sidhu is granted bail, he may tamper with evidence and may help other accused who is still absconding. (Photo: Deep Sidhu/Fb)

A Delhi court today reserved its order in the bail plea filed on behalf of actor Deep Sidhu in the January 26 violence and Red Fort incident case. The court will be pronouncing the verdict on April 26, Monday. Deep Sidhu’s advocate submitted in the court that Sidhu should be granted bail as both the FIRs against him contain identical offences and he has already been granted bail in the first FIR. It informed that Sidhu was arrested in a malafide manned within a few hours of getting bail in the first FIR. He informed that Sidhu has been in police custody for over 75 days and contended that both FIRs are related to the same incident and the registration of the second FIR is an abuse of process.

Sidhu’s counsel said that the actor was merely present near Red Fort while some flag was being hoisted. He said that raising religious slogans cannot be a crime.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Rajiv Kamboj who appeared for the State, said that while the timing of arrest may be questionable, but there is no answer as to why Sidhu did not approach High Court for quashing the second FIR.

He contended that if Sidhu is granted bail, he may tamper with evidence and may help other accused who is still absconding.

“Red Fort is an ancient monument. They defaced and destroyed. As per the videos, he (Sidhu) played an active role. Since the case is a sensitive one, bail should not be granted,” reported Bar & Bench quoting Kamboj.

Sidhu’s lawyer said that most accused have already been granted bail in the first FIR. Sidhu rejected the accusation that he has destroyed his phone, SIM and other evidence. He said that everything that was there on the phone is in the possession of the police. He said that he has been cooperating with the investigation.