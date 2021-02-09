Deep Sidhu arrested by Delhi Police in connection with January 26 Red Fort violence

Deep Sidhu has been accused of instigating protesters who barged into Red Fort on January 26, Republic Day. (File)

January 26 violence: Punjab actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu has been arrested by a Special Cell of Delhi Police. The arrest was made by the SWR Range of the Special Cell. Sidhu was absconding since a violent protest broke out in the national capital during farmers’ tractor rally on January 26. Deep Sidhu was accused of instigating protesters who barged into Red Fort and hoisted the Nishan Sahib and other flags from the ramparts. He has been named in an FIR by Delhi Police.

Deep Sidhu was in contact with a woman friend and actor who lives in California. Sidhu used to make videos and send it to her, and she used to upload them on his Facebook account, ANI reported quoting Delhi Police sources.

Notably, the police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information of Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh.

Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi Police had made another arrest in connection with the violence. The police arrested Sukhdev Singh, a 60-year-old man, from Chandigarh. So far, Delhi Police has arrested 127 persons in connection with the violence that shook the national capital on January 26.

Singh was arrested from Chandigarh by the Crime Branch team. The crime branch of Delhi Police is probing 13 cases registered in connection with the Republic Day violence.

Around 400 police personnel were injured in the January 26 violence while a protester had also died as his tractor overturned after ramming into a police barricade.

Farmers mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting at Delhi borders – Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur against the Centre’s new agri laws. They had planned a tractor rally on January 26 which turned violent after a rift between the unions over the agreed route of the tractor march. While those supporting Smayukt Kisan Morcha stuck to the route agreed with the Delhi Police, thousands of protesters, driving tractors, entered the Red Fort.