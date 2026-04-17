As the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 enters the home stretch, the political narrative has shifted from broad developmental promises for the state to the daily economic realities of plantation workers and the renowned tea tribes of Assam.

With a population of seven million, the tea worker families including Adivasis brought by British planters as well as those no longer associated with the estates account for 20% of the state’s voters.

As per a recent report published by The Hindu, the community of Assam based tea workers hold a tight grip on 35 out of 126 assembly seats.

Given the larger presence of the community across the tea-growing belts of eastern, and northern Assam and broader their influence in 10 non-tea growing constituencies, the tea tribes have been rewarded with eight candidates each by both the major players.

The campaign has now turned into a direct economic bidding war. It is a battle between the BJP’s welfare schemes and the Congress’s promise of higher wages.

Key political agendas: Stagnating income and ST status

Hike in daily wages for plantation workers and distribution of land rights are reportedly the two biggest issues on the ground. Notably both state CM led BJP and Rahul Gandhi led Congress have made this the center of their broader campaign.

In their manifesto released March 31, BJP touted grant of land rights to over 3.5 lakh tea garden families and promised to raise minimum daily wages to Rs 500 in a phased manner after having increased it by Rs 30 effective April 1.

While the community has gradually veered towards the BJP since 2014, the Congress is betting on the Assam government’s “failure” on the wages and reservation fronts.

“Their guarantees to increase wages to ₹351 and ST status have failed,” Mr. Pran Kurmi, the Congress contestant from Titabor, told The Hindu. Notably BJP government in their manifesto has provided no clear timeline of the facilitation of the status of ST to certain worker groups.

ST status

Identity politics is the second big factor. The community has long demanded Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

While the BJP has held this vote bank since 2014, Congress is now using the delay in granting ST status to attack the government.

This issue is both emotional and economic. As it affects jobs and education quotas for families responsible for maintaining the availability of tea to the average Indian household.

On Sunday (April 5, 2026), Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi issued a targeted appeal during a visit to the Bishwanath constituency.

“We will provide Rs 450 as daily wages to tea workers and grant Scheduled Tribe status to six communities [including tea tribes],” the Congress leader said, alleging that previous promises made by the current government had not been fulfilled.

New Risks: The JMM Factor

While several key constituencies are expected to witness direct BJP-Congress fights between prominent leaders from the tea tribe community, the entry of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)into the elections has complicated the electoral math.

Many tea workers have roots in Jharkhand and Odisha. The JMM is trying to split the Adivasi vote by focusing on shared heritage. Analysts interviewed by local media report that this development could marginally hurt the BJP in close contests.

As per reports, the JMM is being popularly backed by a faction of the All Adivasi Students’ Association. Furthermore, Jharkhand Cabinet Minister Chamra Linda, the party’s election in charge for Assam, has been camping in Upper Assam for weeks.

So far, Soren has held rallies in Sonari, Tingkhong, Digboi, Golaghat and Ranganadi constituencies for party candidates

In Assam, the tea estate is the center of life. The election is essentially a referendum on the cost of living.

The BJP has a strong track record of building rural infrastructure. However, the Congress’s ₹400 wage promise is a major disruptor. As the race enters the final lap, the community’s “tight hold” on these 35 seats will decide who governs Assam.

Analysts interviewed by local media outlets maintain that the winning party is likely to be the one that offers the best protection against rising prices.