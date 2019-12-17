Declare you will grant Indian citizenship to every Pakistani, PM Modi dares Congress

PM has repeatedly said that the citizenship law has been brought to help persecuted minority communities who have come from the three neighboring countries, and it has nothing to do with Indian Muslims. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday challenged the Congress to announce that it will grant Indian citizenship to every person of Pakistan. The grand old party has been protesting against the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to six minority communities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The law doesn’t include Muslims as all three neighboring countries are Islamic nations and the Centre believes that it is highly unlikely that Muslims will be persecuted for their religious beliefs in Muslim-dominated countries.

However, the Congress claims that the government’s move is a part of an elaborate plan of making the country a ‘Hindu Rashtra’. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that the CAB and NRC are “weapons of mass polarisation unleashed by fascists on India”. Not only Congress but several other opposition parties claim that the government cannot grant citizenship on the religious ground as it violates Article 14.

In other words, they suggested that the Centre should have included Muslims too as they can also be persecuted in the Muslim dominated country. It is in this backdrop, Prime Minister Modi today dared the grand old party to declare that it will grant citizenship to Muslims coming from our neighboring countries.

Speaking at a poll rally in Jharkhand, PM Modi said: “I challenge the Congress and their allies to declare if they have the courage that — they will give citizenship of India to every citizen of Pakistan, re-apply Article 370 and repeal the triple talaq law.”

He further said that Congress should stop playing this game of ruining the youth of the country. Ever since the citizenship law has been passed, protests have erupted in various parts of the country. In large parts of the country, the people have been protesting against what they call is ‘illegal’ and anti-minority.

Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have repeatedly said that the citizenship law has been brought to help persecuted minority communities who have come from the three neighboring countries, and it has nothing to do with Indian Muslims. PM Modi has blamed the Congress and opposition leaders for stoking violence in the country by peddling misinformation that it is against the Muslims.