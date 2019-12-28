‘Declare President’s rule in UP’: Congress demands dismissal of Yogi Adityanath govt after ‘manhandling’ of Priyanka Gandhi

This comes after Priyanka Gandhi alleged that a policewoman strangulated and manhandled her while she was going to meet the family of former IPS officer SR Darapuri. (PTI)

The Congress on Saturday demanded the dismissal of the Yogi Adityanath government after alleged manhandling of its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev said that her party condemned the violence on protesters and manhandling of Priyanka Gandhi. “We condemn the physical violence on protesters and manhandling of Priyanka Gandhi Ji. This government should be dismissed and there should be the President’s rule in the state,” she demanded.

This comes after Priyanka Gandhi alleged that a policewoman strangulated and manhandled her while she was going to meet the family of former IPS officer SR Darapuri. “UP police stopped me while I was going to meet the family of Darapuri ji. A policewoman strangulated and manhandled me. They surrounded me while I was going on a party worker’s two-wheeler, after which I walked to reach there,” she told the reporters. Darapuri was arrested during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Congress in a tweet said that no matter what the Yogi Adityanath government does, it will continue to raise the public voice. Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stopped on her way while she was going to visit the family of Sadaf Jafar, who was arrested during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Priyanka Gandhi is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, where the Congress today held its 135th Foundation Day Programme. Speaking at the event, Gandhi attacked the centre over the amended citizenship law and proposed nationwide NRC.