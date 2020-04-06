‘Declare or face murder charge!’ Patience wearing thin, Assam sounds ultimatum to Tablighi Jamaat

The Assam Health Minister said that his government has the names of 831 people from Assam who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. However, only about 500 people have been traced so far.

Assam has warned the members of Tablighi Jamaat to self-declare if they visited the religious congregation at the Nizamuddin Markaz and be quarantined or else face charges for their negligence that may put the lives of others at risk. The warning has come after repeated requests from the administration to members to come forward if they had attended the Nizamuddin event did not yield encouraging results. At many places, Jamaat workers tried to conceal their travel history and did not go to police stations to be screened for coronavirus.

Today, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government has the names of 831 people from Assam who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. However, only about 500 people have been traced so far despite repeated appeals by ministers in the state. Fed up with the low turnout from the Tablighi workers, the minister today said that if people from Assam, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, do not report by today evening, then legal action will be taken against them starting tomorrow.

Assam is among the few states where no confirmed coronavirus cases were reported until Jamaat workers reached there. In just a matter of days, the cases rose to 26 from zero in Assam, as per data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In an interview to Republic TV, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he was ‘frustrated’ with the way the Jamaat workers were behaving and were refusing to come out despite several requests.

Ahead of Assam’s ultimatum, Himachal too had issued a similar warning to workers and had given time till 5 pm on April 5 to confess if they had attended the Jamaat meet in Delhi. Himachal DGP SR Mardi also gave an ultimatum to Aamirs in every district to identify the workers and inform the administration.

He said that if anyone found to have concealed information after the deadline is over, that person be booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) and if any other person dies due to the negligence then the Jamaat worker be booked Under Section 307 (murder). He further said that murder charges would be in addition to other sections under the Disaster Management Act. Himachal Pradesh has so far reported 13 cases while one was recovered and one has died.

“If a coronavirus positive person spits on any person, then, he/she will be charged with attempt to murder. If the person who has been spat upon dies, the coronavirus positive person will be charged with murder,” the Himachal Pradesh DGP told news agency ANI.