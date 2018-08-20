Declare Kerala floods a national calamity, says Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Reuters)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today demanded that the Centre declare Kerala floods a national calamity. The demand comes close on the heels of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Left parties in Kerala and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy making similar demands to the central government.

“The Centre should declare it a national calamity. It’s the responsibility of all to restore normalcy in Kerala,” Naidu said. He said Andhra Pradesh has extended an assistance of nearly Rs 50 crore to flood-battered Kerala “through all means, including donations in cash”. Naidu said he spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan twice.

“IAS, IPS, IFS officers; AP Secretariat Employees’ Association, NGOs, and several other organizations have come forward to donate one-day wage towards flood relief in Kerala. Andhra MPs and MLCs are donating their one-month basic salary,” he said. Naidu also said that Andhra Pradesh has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past a few days.

According to him, Kunavaram village in East Godavari district received 275.7 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. Heavy rain lashed East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, and Visakha districts, leading to a flood-like situation, the chief minister said. He said 16 relief camps have been set up and 6,330 people shifted to safer places in Eluru, Kovvur, Narasapur, and Kukkunu