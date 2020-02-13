End of road for tainted netas? Supreme Court orders parties to give case details, list reasons for fielding candidates facing criminal charges

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed political parties to upload on their website details of pending criminal cases against candidates contesting polls.

The onus of declaring the criminal antecedents of candidates being fielded in elections will now lie on political parties, the Supreme Court has ruled in a significant crackdown on criminalisation of politics. In a significant step towards decriminalisation of politics, the Supreme Court took a stern view of the rising number of Members of Parliament with serious criminal cases against them and made it mandatory for political parties to declare the details of pending criminal cases against the candidates contesting elections on their party ticket. Failure on part of political parties to publish the details on their website and social media accounts would amount to contempt of court, SC said in its order.

As per the order, the political parties will have to list the details of all criminal cases against a candidate on their website, social media accounts as well as in the print and electronic media. The details must include the FIR numbers, the number of cases and the date of such cases, among other details.

Significantly, political parties will also need to explain the reasons behind fielding candidates with criminal antecedents along with giving out reasons why they failed to find a candidate with no criminal cases against him/her. A similar explanation, along with the details of such cases, will also have to be provided to the Election Commission of India.

The order makes a significant shift from the top court’s earlier stance wherein it had asked political parties to make such details public but stopped short of making it liable to contempt if the directives are not followed. The onus of making details of criminal cases against candidates now shifts to the parties and not just the candidates involved.

The Supreme Court observed that there has been a significant rise in the number of criminal elements in the last four general elections and said that the winnability of a candidate cannot be the only factor for a candidate to be selected to contest elections by any party.

According to data released by the Association of Democratic Reforms, the current Lok Sabha has as many as 233 MPs who have declared criminal cases against themselves, a 44 per cent increase in the number of MPs with declared criminal cases since 2009. Out of the 542 MPs analysed during Lok Sabha elections in 2014, 185 winners had declared criminal cases against themselves. The number stood at 162 during Lok Sabha elections in 2009.