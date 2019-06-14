Declare chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ fundamental right, says plea filed in Calcutta High Court

Published: June 14, 2019 6:41:04 PM

The Calcutta High Court Friday adjourned hearing in a plea seeking its intervention on alleged prevention of and penal action against those who are chanting "Jai Shri Ram" in West Bengal.

The Calcutta High Court Friday adjourned hearing in a plea seeking its intervention on alleged prevention of and penal action against those who are chanting “Jai Shri Ram” in West Bengal. Moving the PIL before a division bench presided by Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan, the petitioner prayed that chanting of “Jai Shri Ram” be declared a fundamental right of the citizens.

Citing media reports, the petitioner, lawyer Partha Ghosh, sought that no obstruction be created or no penal action be taken against those who chant the name or perform puja of Lord Ram.

The bench, also comprising Justice Suvra Ghosh, observed that it would have understood if the voice of the masses were crushed, but would not do so at the drop of a hat.

It said that if anyone is aggrieved by any action of the administration or the police, he or she may take recourse of legal action.

