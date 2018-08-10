Decks cleared for ropeway project between Anandpur Sahib, Mata Naina Devi: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu (PTI)

Decks have been cleared for a ropeway project connecting the birthplace of the Khalsa, Sri Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, and Mata Naina Devi in Himachal Pradesh, state Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said here today. Once it gets started, the ropeway would prove to be a milestone in not only boosting tourism sector in both Punjab and Himachal Pradesh but would also be an epitome of strengthening the Hindu-Sikh bond, he said.

Sidhu said an MoU between both the states over the matter was signed earlier, but was shelved in 2014, which is now set to be revived. A new memorandum of understanding would be inked this month, which would accelerate the pace of the project, he said, adding the project is estimated to cost Rs 200 crore and would cover a distance of 3.5 km.

The minister emphasised that the safety of pilgrims would be given top priority and keeping in view this aspect, services of a top notch company would be hired.

Sidhu made it clear that all the necessary clearances regarding the project would be obtained as no hindrances would be allowed to come in the way of this flagship project.