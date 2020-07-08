Decision to probe Gandhi family trusts not politically motivated, BJP rejects Congress charge

The MHA has set up an inter-ministerial team to coordinate probe into the alleged violation of various laws like money laundering and foreign contributions by three Nehru-Gandhi family linked trusts, including the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF).
The central government’s order of a probe into transactions of trusts linked to the Nehru-Gandhi family is a “natural” outcome of information brought out in the public domain recently, the BJP said on Wednesday.
BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao also rejected the charge that the government’s decision is politically motivated, saying it would not have waited for six years had this been true.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government came to power in 2014 and won a second mandate in 2019.
“These transactions are in public domain… Our government is committed to transparency. It is natural to investigate these transactions after so much information was recently brought out in public domain,” Rao told reporters.
He said the Congress leadership should cooperate with the investigation.
