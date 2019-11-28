Decision to file Ayodhya review petition in Supreme Court not aimed at disrupting harmony: Jamiat chief Arshad Madani

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madan. (File Photo)

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani on Wednesday said that the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit was beyond understanding. He said that the outfit’s decision to file a review petition in the top court is not aimed at disrupting the country’s harmony, but it is just using the privileges granted by the law of the land.

“The purpose of filing the review petition by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind is not to disrupt the country’s solidarity and law and order, but using the privileges provided in the law,” a report in The Indian Express quoted him as saying.

“This is because millions of our countrymen, including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and legal experts have found the verdict to be beyond their understanding,” Madani added.

His remark comes a day after the Sunni Central Waqf Board made it clear that it will not contest the Supreme Court’s decision. The Sunni Waqf Board was among the main litigants in the Ayodhya case.

On November 14, the working committee of the outfit had formed a five-member panel under the chairmanship of Madani. The committee of legal experts and religious scholars looked into every aspect of the judgment and recommended that a review petition should be filed in the case. It observed that the judgement was against the Muslim parties and it was not a final one as the option of reviewing it was available under the Constitution of India.

Both Jamiat and All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) have declared to file review petitions in the Supreme Court against its verdict. A petition can be filed within 30 days from the date of judgment. The verdict in the Ayodhya case was delivered by the top court on November 9.

“The board is firm on its decision to file a review petition in the Supreme Court and we have time till December 9 for doing so,” AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani said.

Madani added that the draft of the review petition is ready and the plea will be filed in the apex court next week.

On November 9, the Supreme Court’s Constitution bench unanimously ruled that the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, one of the three litigants. The court directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque.