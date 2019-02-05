Decision to extradite Vijay Mallya shows Modi government delivering on its promise: BJP

By: | Published: February 5, 2019 1:58 AM

The extradition of Mallya has been approved by UK Home Secretary, in a major blow to the liquor baron and boosting India's efforts to bring back the fugitive businessman.

file photo

The BJP on Monday said the UK government’s decision to extradite Vijay Mallya, who is accused of defrauding banks in India, underlines the Modi government’s commitment to ensure that every rupee looted of the public money is returned to the exchequer and the guilty brought to book.

The extradition of Mallya has been approved by UK Home Secretary, in a major blow to the liquor baron and boosting India’s efforts to bring back the fugitive businessman.

“The extradition order is a result of persistent efforts by Indian authorities to ensure that fugitives like Vijay Mallya who fled the country after defrauding banks is brought to justice. It shows the Modi government’s commitment to ensure that every rupee of the public money looted is returned to exchequer and the guilty brought to book,” BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao said.

READ ALSO | What happened when in Vijay Mallaya’s case? Read complete details here

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said the Modi government is delivering on its promise that those who looted public money will be brought to book.

“This government is consistently delivering on the promise to ensure that probe agencies can investigate the accused and work towards taking the cases of scams and frauds to the logical conclusion,” Kohli said.

Rao also took a dig at the Congress, alleging that Mallya is a “text book case of corruption” under its government when the “cronies” of the Gandhi family were extended huge loans through a “distorted Congress process” of sanctioning loans.

“Through a combination of legislative measures and legal processes, the government has forced Mallya to face legal action under Indian law,” Rao said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Decision to extradite Vijay Mallya shows Modi government delivering on its promise: BJP
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition