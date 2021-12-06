  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Decision has been taken, seat adjustment to be done’: Amarinder Singh on alliance with BJP, Sukhdev Dhindsa

December 06, 2021 1:59 PM

The announcement comes a day after Amit Shah said that the BJP may go into Punjab elections in alliance with the parties of Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said that the decision on alliance with the BJP and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s party for the upcoming assembly polls in Punjab and now discussion on seat-sharing will be held.

“In principle, a decision has been taken, now seat adjustment is to be done. We’ll also do seat adjustments with Dhindsa sahab’s party. I’ll tell both parties that we should pick winners, support those candidates,” Singh said today.

The announcement comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the BJP may go into Punjab elections in alliance with the parties of Amarinder Singh and former Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

 

 

