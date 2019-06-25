Debt-ridden farmer in Rajasthan commits suicide, blames Congress for unkept loan waiver promise

The farmer left a video message and a two-page suicide note blaming chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot and alleged that the state government did not waive off his loans.

A debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide at Raisinghnagar area of Sriganganagar district in Rajasthan. Before taking the extreme step, the farmer left a video message and a two-page suicide note blaming chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot and alleged that the state government did not waive off his loans.

The 45-year-old farmer, identified as Sohan Lal Meghwal, had taken a farm loan of Rs 2.5 lakh, PTI reported. In a video message uploaded on Facebook, the farmer said: “I am killing myself, but I would like to urge the state government to take note of farmers’ grievances and pay back their dues.”

Raisinghnagar police station in-charge Kishan Singh has reportedly informed that one of the neighbours of Sohan Lal has given the police a two-page suicide note claiming that it was found at the farmer’s residence. The reports suggest that Lal in his suicide note has held the state government responsible for not waiving his loan as promised during polls.

“They (Congress government) had promised that the loans would be waived off within 10 days of their government coming to power. Their government is here, but what has happened to their promise?” the farmer has reportedly written in his note.

However, the police are yet to verify the claims in the note and match the handwriting. Last year in the run-up to assembly elections in three states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had promised to waive farm loans within 10 days of coming to power. After a few days of forming the governments in all three states, Gandhi claimed that all three chief ministers had waived off farm loans in their respective states.

This fresh incident in Rajasthan has punctured the claim of the Congress president. Maybe this is the reason why Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot while reacting to the incident denied that the farmer was under debt. Speaking to ANI, he said: “The matter is under investigation. The incident is regrettable. From whatever information I have received so far, the person was not actually under debt. The government of Rajasthan is fully committed to securing a better future for the framers in the state.”