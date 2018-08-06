Debris of 30 metre pile up at originating point of Ganga, says government

Minister of State for Water Resources Satya Pal Singh in a written reply said the debris have been observed based on information from the National Remote Sensing Centre and the National Technical Research Organisation. (PTI)

Debris of 30 metre have piled up at the mouth of the Ganga, but there has been no significant change in the course of the river, the Rajya Sabha was informed today. Minister of State for Water Resources Satya Pal Singh in a written reply said the debris have been observed based on information from the National Remote Sensing Centre and the National Technical Research Organisation. He was responding to a question on whether the government was aware of the debris collection in the Gomukh area (the river mouth) due to heavy rains and overflow of the Neel Taal.

“…debris pile-up of about 30 m was observed at the mouth of the glacier. No significant changes in course of the river Ganga near Gomukh have been observed except that the river started to flow from right side of the Gangotri glacier snout,” the minister said.

He also informed that no permanent obstacle in the flow of the river water has been observed. Singh said that the survey of the affected area and remedial action would be possible when increase in the water-level in the Bhagirathi river recedes to a manageable level.