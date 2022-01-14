  • MORE MARKET STATS

Death toll in Bikaner-Guwahati train accident rises to 9, Railway Minister to visit site

The death toll in the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train accident in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district has gone up to nine, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said here on Friday.

Written by anamika sinha
Bikaner Guwahati train accident
Twelve coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train had derailed and some of them capsized near Domohani in Jalpaiguri district on Thursday. (photo source: PTI)

The death toll in the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train accident in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district has gone up to nine, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said here on Friday. Three of the deceased are yet to be identified, she added.

Twelve coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train had derailed and some of them capsized near Domohani in Jalpaiguri district on Thursday. NFR’s Chief Public relations Officer Guneet Kaur said the number of injured currently stands at 36. While 23 passengers are undergoing treatment at Super Specialty Hospital in Jalpaiguri, six are admitted to North Bengal Medical College and seven at Maynaguri Rural Hospital. She also said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is scheduled to visit the accident site on Friday morning.

The NFR general manager, Anshul Gupta, reached the spot at 12.08 am on Friday, and is supervising the restoration work of tracks for normalisation of train movement, she added. “Passenger relief operation at site is complete,” Kaur added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.