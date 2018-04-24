Death penalty for people with devil’s mindset: Narendra Modi on ordinance on child rape

“The government in Delhi listens to people’s heart and takes decision based on that,” Modi said.

Highlighting his government’s efforts to ensure safety of women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the central government has brought in an ordinance to award death penalty to people who misbehave with girls. “Government has made a law to award death penalty to the people of ‘devil’s mindset’ who misbehave with women,” Modi said. “The government in Delhi listens to people’s heart and takes decision based on that,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that a social revolution is required to bring in a change in position of woman in the society. “We should learn to respect daughters in families, the importance of daughters in the family should be increased and son should be taught about their responsibility. A social revolution is required for this,” Modi said.

Modi was reffering to an ordinance which his government brought on Saturday to provide stringent punishment, including death penalty, for those convicted of rape of girls below 12 years. The new ordinance, and subsequent comments by the PM, come amid a nationwide outrage over cases of sexual assault and murder of minors in Kathua and Surat and the rape of a girl in Unnao.

As per the new ordinance, new fast-track courts will be set up to deal with cases of minors and special forensic kits will be given to all police stations and hospitals.

After the ordinance, the minimum punishment in case of rape of women was increased from rigorous imprisonment of seven years to 10 years. In case of rape of a girl under 16 years, the minimum punishment has been increased from 10 years to 20 years, which can be further extended to rest of life, which means jail term till the convict’s “natural life”