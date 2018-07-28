Death due to curiosity! Woman shot by man for asking whether gun was real or not

Representative Image: Reuters

A woman was shot by a man, despite having zero grudges against her and the body was dumped at the Emergency Ward of GTB Hospital, Delhi on Wednesday night, and police unearthed a rather bizarre sequence of events as they tracked it down. According to a report by TOI, Sunny, the man who has been arrested by the Delhi Police was accompanied with a friend when the incident happened. A woman saw him with the gun and asked whether that is a real gun or not, and bang! She was shot in the abdomen from less than a distance of 5 metres.

Meghna Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) informed the newspaper that the pistol has also been retrieved from Sunny’s possession, and a hunt has been launched for his friend, Pawan. He was in a relationship with a worker in a boutique, with whom he broke up and got married to someone else. The two visited a Dilshad Garden boutique on Wednesday, where his ex-girlfriend worked. Reportedly he armed himself to frighten off his ex, as she allegedly told his wife about his affair with her.

The report added that the duo reached the boutique around 8 PM at night, and instructed the owner to call his ex. As she appeared before him, Pawan pulled out the gun. When a woman screamed after seeing the pistol, he passed it to Sunny. The victim appeared after she heard the scream, and asked if the pistol in his hand was a toy or a real thing. Sunny reportedly fired the pistol at her, to make a point, when there were 10 other people in the room.

As she collapsed, Sunny along with Pawan and the boutique owner rushed the woman to a nearby hospital. She was then referred to GTB, where they dumped her in front of the Emergency Ward and fled the spot.