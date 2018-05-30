Dear Modi, your idea of a prank? Rahul Gandhi on 1 paisa petrol price cut

​​​
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over slashing petrol prices by a meagre 1 paisa.

Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi petrol price, rahul gandhi petrol price narendra modi, modi gandhi petrol price Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said that if this was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of a “prank”, it was “childish and in poor taste”.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over slashing petrol prices by a meagre 1 paisa. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said that if this was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of a “prank”, it was “childish and in poor taste”. “Dear PM, You’ve cut the price of Petrol and Diesel today by 1 paisa. ONE paisa!?? If this is your idea of a prank, it’s childish and in poor taste,” Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress president further remined Modi of a fuel challenge he had posed at him last week. “P.S. A ONE paisa cut is not a suitable response to the ‘Fuel Challenge’ I threw you last week,” he added.

Last week, PM Narendra Modi had accepted a fitness challenge from Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli. To this, Gandhi had issued a similar tweet, “Dear PM, Glad to see you accept the @imVkohli fitness challenge. Here’s one from me: Reduce Fuel prices or the Congress will do a nationwide agitation and force you to do so. I look forward to your response.#FuelChallenge,” Gandhi had said.

Earlier, state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) made a big goof up by announcing that fuel prices have been reduced by 60 paise — the biggest since daily price revision was introduced in mid-June last year, only to retract it within a couple of hours citing a technical error.

Initially, the companies announced a reduction in petrol price by 60 paise to Rs 77.83 a litre and diesel by 56 paise to Rs 68.75 in Delhi. However, they later revised the cut to just 1 paisa a litre each. “The reduction was supposed to be 1 paisa but due to a clerical error the price prevalent on May 25 was communicated as today’s price,” a senior official of Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the nation’s largest fuel retailer, explained.

Meanwhile, Left-run Kerala government has announced a cut in petrol prices, becoming the first provincial government in the country to do so. The cut in petrol prices will be effective from June 1.

