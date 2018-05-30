Dear Modi, your idea of a prank? Rahul Gandhi on 1 paisa petrol price cut

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said that if this was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of a “prank”, it was “childish and in poor taste”.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over slashing petrol prices by a meagre 1 paisa. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said that if this was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of a “prank”, it was “childish and in poor taste”. “Dear PM, You’ve cut the price of Petrol and Diesel today by 1 paisa. ONE paisa!?? If this is your idea of a prank, it’s childish and in poor taste,” Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress president further remined Modi of a fuel challenge he had posed at him last week. “P.S. A ONE paisa cut is not a suitable response to the ‘Fuel Challenge’ I threw you last week,” he added.

Last week, PM Narendra Modi had accepted a fitness challenge from Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli. To this, Gandhi had issued a similar tweet, “Dear PM, Glad to see you accept the @imVkohli fitness challenge. Here’s one from me: Reduce Fuel prices or the Congress will do a nationwide agitation and force you to do so. I look forward to your response.#FuelChallenge,” Gandhi had said.

Earlier, state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) made a big goof up by announcing that fuel prices have been reduced by 60 paise — the biggest since daily price revision was introduced in mid-June last year, only to retract it within a couple of hours citing a technical error.

Initially, the companies announced a reduction in petrol price by 60 paise to Rs 77.83 a litre and diesel by 56 paise to Rs 68.75 in Delhi. However, they later revised the cut to just 1 paisa a litre each. “The reduction was supposed to be 1 paisa but due to a clerical error the price prevalent on May 25 was communicated as today’s price,” a senior official of Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the nation’s largest fuel retailer, explained.

Meanwhile, Left-run Kerala government has announced a cut in petrol prices, becoming the first provincial government in the country to do so. The cut in petrol prices will be effective from June 1.