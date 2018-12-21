Deal sealed? Nitish Kumar to arrive in Delhi today after Paswan threat

RLSP has already walked out of the alliance due to differences over seats. (PTI)

Days after LJP leaders hinted at pulling out of the alliance if seat-sharing is not decided, JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to visit Delhi on Friday to discuss the seats that the BJP and its partners will be fighting on in the next general elections in 2019. Kumar will hold discussions with senior party leaders over seat-sharing.

The Times of India reports that JD(U) vice president Prashant Kishor has been authorised to hold talks with the NDA leaders on seat sharing. He is already in the national capital and is expected to brief the Bihar chief minister about the progress made on seat-sharing between the two key parties. Bihar has a total of 40 Lok Sabha seats.

Earlier in September, BJP President Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar agreed to contest on equal seats. However, the number of seats was not decided. It was reported that both the parties had agreed on 16-16 formula — that would leave 8 seats for other alliance partners such as LJP and RLSP.

However, RLSP has already walked out of the alliance due to differences over seats. The LJP leaders have asked the BJP to decide the numbers before December 31. In the last general elections, the BJP had won 22 and LJP had bagged 6 seats.

The LJP has demanded at least six Lok Sabha seats and one in Rajya Sabha. The discussion between the two alliance partners have been on for quite some time but nothing has come out as yet. LJP Parliamentary Board Chairman Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said that there were discussions with BJP leaders over the seat-sharing but nothing concrete came out of it.

Ram Vilas Paswan and his son Chirag on Thursday met BJP president Amit Shah and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Reports suggest that the meeting was inconclusive. But BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav, who was also present in the meeting, said that there was no problem in the alliance. The unease between the two alliance partners appears to be growing with Chirag Paswan questioning the ruling party on several issues.

Last week, the LJP leader questioned the BJP for its support for Ram Temple in Ayodhya and said that it could of an agenda of just one party, not of the whole NDA. Then he again blamed the BJP for diverting from developmental issues in the three states where it lost the elections.

Chirag has reportedly written a letter to the finance minister with a copy to PM Modi asking him to list the benefits of demonetisation so that he can explain them to the people.