‘Deadly Made in India cough syrups’: Now, Congress vs BJP over Uzbekistan deaths

The death of 18 children in Uzbekistan after allegedly consuming the Doc-1 Max cough syrup manufactured by Noida-based Marion Biotech has led to a war of words between Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

The verbal duel began after Congress general secretary in-charge of communication Jairam Ramesh flagged the issue in a tweet and advised the Narendra Modi government to “stop boasting” about India being a pharmacy to the world and take action against the culprits.

“Made in India cough syrups seem to be deadly. First it was the deaths of 70 kids in Gambia & now it is that of 18 children in Uzbekistan. Modi Sarkar must stop boasting about India being a pharmacy to the world and take strictest action,” Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

The BJP, however, shot back saying that Congress was blinded by its hate for Modi and was deriding India and its entrepreneurial spirit. “The death of children in Gambia had nothing to do with the consumption of cough syrup made in India. That has been clarified by the Gambian authorities and DCGI, both. But blinded in its hate for Modi, Congress continues to deride India and its entrepreneurial spirit. Shameful…,” tweeted Amit Malviya.

Uzbek authorities said in a statement that laboratory tests of the preparation found the presence of the contaminant ethylene glycol. The Ministry also said the medicine was consumed without a prescription and in a higher dose by the children affected.

Back home, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has initiated a probe into the children’s deaths with a team of central agencies and the Uttar Pradesh drug department inspecting the Noida office of the pharmaceutical firm, Marion Biotec.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said that the samples of the cough syrup have been sent to the Chandigarh-based Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory. The minister also promised appropriate action would be initiated based on the inspection report.

The Union Health ministry said Thursday that the matter was being investigated. UP officials said that the cough syrup is not sold in India and only been exported to Uzbekistan.