Dead newborn found on Delhi-bound AirAsia plane: Delhi Police files FIR, questions woman suspect

Body of a stillborn boy was found in a lavatory of a New Delhi-bound AirAsia flight.

In a shocking development on Wednesday evening, a body of a stillborn boy was found in a lavatory of a New Delhi-bound AirAsia flight I5 784 from Imphal via Guwahati. The Delhi police, which was informed by an Air Asia manager, has initiated an investigation into the matter and registered an FIR under section 318 of the Indian Penal Code (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body). The police suspect that the baby’s mother may have boarded the flight from Guwahati, reported India Today.

In an official statement on Wednesday, Air Asia said: “A newborn infant was found lifeless and abandoned onboard the aircraft. Delhi Police was alerted and a doctor from the medical team at Delhi IGI airport confirmed that the baby was delivered onboard. A suspect has been held back by police for further investigation.”

The Delhi police and airport security conducted a primary investigation into the matter on Wednesday and identified a woman as a suspect. “A suspect has been held back by police for further investigation. The suspect was identified on questioning of all female passengers onboard,” the AirAsia statement read.

Sanjay Bhatia, DCP (airport) of Delhi Police told India Today that they were informed by an AirAsia manager that “during the journey, a foetus was found in the lavatory”. As the aircraft touched down in Delhi, police officials were sent to the aircraft to carry out an initial investigation in the aircraft, which was docked at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The police officer also added that the foetus was sent for post-mortem and the medical examination will be conducted on the suspected mother.

AirAsia India also informed the country’s aviation authority, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, about the incident saying, “We will be assisting in the investigation and cooperating with all concerned agencies,” a Reuters report stated.