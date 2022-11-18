scorecardresearch
DDCD vice-chairman Jasmine Shah restricted from discharging duties following LG order, say officials 

The action came after BJP MP Parvesh Verma complained that Shah was “working as a spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party” even as he held the post of vice-chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD).

Written by PTI
Updated:
Delhi government think tank DDCD's vice-chairman Jasmine Shah. (Photo source: Twitter)

Delhi government think tank DDCD’s vice-chairman Jasmine Shah has been restricted from discharging his duties and his office sealed while the facilities enjoyed by him have been withdrawn following an order by the LG, officials said Friday. They said the process is on to withdraw his official vehicle and staff provided by the government.

The action came after BJP MP Parvesh Verma complained that Shah was “working as a spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party” even as he held the post of vice-chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD).

Also Read

The Planning Department of the Delhi government on Thursday issued an order, saying the lieutenant governor has ordered Shah to be restricted from functioning as vice-chairman of DDCD and from enjoying any privileges and facilities associated with it.

LG VK Saxena has also asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove Shah from the post of DDCD vice-chairman over allegations of misusing his office for “political purposes”, official sources said.

