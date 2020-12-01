  • MORE MARKET STATS

DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir: Voting underway in 2nd phase

By: |
December 1, 2020 8:29 AM

"Polling began at 7.00 am. Initial reports suggest that only a few people have so far turned out at polling stations due to early morning winter chill," an official said here. He said the pace of voting is expected to pick up as the day progresses and temperature rises.

As many as 321 candidates are in the fray in the second phase of the DDC polls and voting is taking place at 2,142 polling booths. (Photo source: IE)

Polling got underway Tuesday morning in the second phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir amid chilly conditions and tight security arrangements, officials said here.

“Polling began at 7.00 am. Initial reports suggest that only a few people have so far turned out at polling stations due to early morning winter chill,” an official said here. He said the pace of voting is expected to pick up as the day progresses and temperature rises.

Related News

As many as 321 candidates are in the fray in the second phase of the DDC polls and voting is taking place at 2,142 polling booths. As many as 7.90 lakh voters are eligible to vote in this phase of elections.

Out of the 280 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, 43 are going to polls in the union territory in the second phase 25 in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu division.

Election is also being held in 83 sarpanch constituencies for which a total of 223 candidates are contesting in the phase two. Also, by-polls are being held in 331 panch constituencies. Over 700 candidates are in the fray for these seats.

Authorities have declared all 1,300 polling stations in the valley as sensitive.

?Almost all booths in Kashmir are sensitive from the security point of view. Additional security has been provided in the polling stations in the valley,? state election commissioner K K Sharma told reporters on Monday. He said all security arrangements have been put in place and the areas have been secured.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir Voting underway in 2nd phase
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1New Agri Bills: Punjab farmers, a pampered lot, protest easily
2Opposition misleading farmers, agri reforms to give them better options for bigger markets: PM Modi In Varanasi
3Protesting farmers say got MSP this kharif season; worry if they will get after 4-5 years