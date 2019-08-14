DDA’s nod to develop disposal area of Badarpur Thermal Power Plant as eco-park

Various activities have been planned in the proposed eco-park which will generate employment opportunities, the DDA said.

The DDA on Tuesday approved a proposal to change land use of an ash disposal area of Badarpur Thermal Power Plant in south Delhi to develop an eco-park there, officials said. The decision was taken during a meeting of the urban body at the Raj Niwas, chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, also the chairman of Delhi Development Authority.

“Seeking to make Delhi greener and pollution-free, the Authority approved a proposal to change the land use of 64.22 acres of land located in ash disposal area of Badarpur Thermal Power Plant in New Delhi from ‘manufacturing’ to ‘recreational’, paving the way for NTPC to develop an eco-park,” the DDA said in a statement.

As many as two lakh trees proposed to be planted in the area shall generate oxygen for more than eight lakh people. This move will improve air quality, it said. Various activities have been planned in the proposed eco-park which will generate employment opportunities, the DDA said.

“In another decision by the Authority, it approved a proposal to change the land use of 19,800 sqm of land located at Shastri Park, from ‘recreational’ to ‘public semi-public’ to boost sports activities in Delhi, particularly in east Delhi. The change of land use will facilitate development of a community sports centre,” the statement said

The DDA Authority also decided to grant time till December 31, 2021 for renewal of 90-year term leases in residential as well as mixed land use categories, in 23 Nazul Estates (old) of DDA. The Authority also gave a nod to a proposal for amalgamation of two plots up to 200 sqm, against existing 64 sqm, in the Master Plan, subject to two condition — local body will simultaneously modify the layout plan, and the maximum ground coverage, setbacks, parking, dwelling units shall be for the amalgamated plot size, the statement said.

The DDA Authority also decided to allot institutional plots reserved for old age homes, orphanage, reformatory through auction mode. Till now, plots for setting up an old age home was allotted to government departments only, the urban body said. The Authority also granted extension till December 31, 2020 to complete construction on all plots allotted by DDA in Rohini Residential Scheme, 1981 on payment of composition fees, the statement said.

Inclusion of Barwala and Mubarikpur Dabas villages in the list of villages where Land Pooling is applicable was also approved by the Authority, it said.