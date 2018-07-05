DDA permits group housing on industrial plots in Delhi

Industrial clusters may go in for land-use change after payment of conversion fees, a move intended to develop more spaces for housing units in the national capital. (PTI)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has notified conversion charges for developing group housing and commercial activities on the industrial plots in the city, the Ministry of House and Urban Affairs has said. Industrial clusters may go in for land-use change after payment of conversion fees, a move intended to develop more spaces for housing units in the national capital. Ministry Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra told PTI that the Master Plan 2021 has permitted residential use (Group Housing) on any industrial units with a minimum area of 3,000 sqm, which follow some other criteria.

Mishra said these non-industrial activities on such plots will be permitted following payment of conversion and other betterment levies as applicable. He said that conversion charges are based on circle rates of adjoining residential areas. “Use conversion charges for permitting ‘residential (GH)” use varies from Rs 14,328 to Rs 24,777 per sq. metres and additional FAR (floor-area ratio) charges have been fixed from Rs 3,039 to Rs 7,597 per sq. metres in various industrial areas,” the ministry said in a statement.

It stated that a time period of five years has been allowed for completion of construction which will ensure timely delivery of flats to the users. The charges collected will be utilised for augmentation of services, infrastructure and upgrading of the surroundings of that industrial area, it stated. Use conversion charges for permitting ‘commercial”/”hospital” use is 1.25 times of the rates of use conversion charges of ‘residential (GH)”, it added.

Meanwhile, the DDA has also issued a notification for enabling the planned development of privately owned lands in the national capital. In order to operationalise the policy, the formulation of ‘Regulation for Enabling the planned Development of Privately Owned Lands’ was taken up under Section 57 of the DDA ACT, 1957.

According to the statement, the policy will be applicable on the private land pockets which have been left over from the planned development, which could not be acquired, land pockets for which acquisition proceedings have been quashed by the courts. However, it will not be applicable on the areas falling in reserved forest, covered under water bodies, land pockets falling under ridge and regional parks.