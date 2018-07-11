DCW issues notices to police, Education dept over confinement of KG students in school basement

The DCW has asked the authorities to submit their reply by July 17.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) today issued notices to the Delhi Police and the Education department over alleged confinement of kindergarten students in the basement for not paying school fees.

The Delhi Police has already registered a case against the school for allegedly confining the students in the basement for not paying fees.

The incident came to light after the police was informed by some parents that 16 children were confined to the basement by their teachers between 7 am to 12 noon on Monday in the central Delhi’s Hauz Qazi area, police had said yesterday.

A case was registered against the school authorities, the police said, adding that they were looking for the person responsible for the incident.

Taking cognisance of the media reports, the women’s panel has issued notices and sought a factual report of the incident from the Delhi Police and the Education department.

“This is a very serious matter,” the commission said in its notice while seeking to know the details of the action taken against the school authorities.

