DCW chief Swati Maliwal meets UP Governor, demands Unnao victim be airlifted to Delhi for treatment

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal. (PTI)

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday and urged her to ensure the Unnao rape victim is airlifted to Delhi for treatment. The rape victim’s car was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli district on Sunday. Her two family members were killed and she and her lawyer suffered critical injuries and are undergoing treatment at a Lucknow hospital. The family has alleged there was a conspiracy behind the road accident.

Maliwal also demanded that legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused of raping the woman, now 19, at his residence in 2017 when she was a minor, be expelled from the assembly and the BJP. Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh has said the MLA was suspended from the party “long back” following the rape accusation, and his status remains the same.

The party, however, has not given the date when this suspension took place. “Met @anandibenpatel ji & demanded airlifting Unnao victim 2 Delhi 4 best treatment, compensation 4 victim & removal of Sengar from BJP and Legislative Assembly. “Also requested her and @myogiadityanath ji to meet the victim. Case should be fast tracked, Sanger (sic) must go!” Maliwal posted on Twitter.

Sengar, a political strongman and four-time MLA, represents the Bangermau assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested on April 13 last year in connection with the 2017 rape case. The jailed MLA and nine others were booked for murder on Monday, a day after the road accident. On Tuesday, the Centre handed over the probe to the CBI on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government. The CBI has booked Sengar and 10 others on murder charges in the road accident case, officials said on Wednesday.