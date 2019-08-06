DCW chief Swati Maliwal meets family members of Unnao rape survivor at AIIMS

The Unnao rape survivor was brought to AIIMS in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday met the family members of the Unnao rape survivor at AIIMS and said the condition of the victim continues to be critical.

Maliwal had also met the victim and her family at the hospital in Lucknow where she was admitted following the accident of the car she was travelling in.

The Unnao rape survivor was brought to AIIMS in New Delhi on Monday.

“Met the mother of Unnao rape survivor at AIIMS. The situation of the child continues to be critical. She has contracted pneumonia and according to doctors, her life is in danger. Her mother is very nervous. The DCW team has been with the family in the last 24 hours and will stay with them. We will do all possible help,” she posted on Twitter.

The victim and her lawyer suffered critical injuries on July 28 when the car, in which they and two others were travelling, was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli. Two of her relatives were killed in the accident.

The CBI, which has taken over the investigation of the road accident, has booked 10 people for murder, including Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is already in jail, charged with the rape of the Unnao woman in 2017 when she was a minor.