DCW chief Swati Maliwal discharged from LNJP hospital

"There is still a lot of weakness in the body, but today I am feeling better...The 13-day fast is over, but I am in high spirits. We will agree to build a strict system against rape in the country! Jai Hind!" she posted on Twitter
Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal was discharged from LNJP hospital on Tuesday where she was admitted after her condition deteriorated following a 13-day hunger strike. Maliwal was on a hunger strike to demand capital punishment against rapists within six months of their conviction.
