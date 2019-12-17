DCW chief Swati Maliwal discharged from LNJP hospital

New Delhi | Published: December 17, 2019 3:46:24 PM

"There is still a lot of weakness in the body, but today I am feeling better...The 13-day fast is over, but I am in high spirits. We will agree to build a strict system against rape in the country! Jai Hind!" she posted on Twitter

swati maliwal news, swati maliwal tweet, swati maliwal hunger strike, disha bill 2019, disha bill swati maliwalMaliwal was on a hunger strike to demand capital punishment against rapists within six months of their conviction. (ANI)

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal was discharged from LNJP hospital on Tuesday where she was admitted after her condition deteriorated following a 13-day hunger strike. Maliwal was on a hunger strike to demand capital punishment against rapists within six months of their conviction.

“There is still a lot of weakness in the body, but today I am feeling better…The 13-day fast is over, but I am in high spirits. We will agree to build a strict system against rape in the country! Jai Hind!” she posted on Twitter.

