Days after Tinsukia massacre, villagers lynch two suspected militants in Cachar, arms seized

Days after five men were massacred by suspected militants in Assam’s Tinsukia, two suspected militants of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) were killed by a mob in Cachar district of Assam. According to a report in The Indian Express, police said that the killing took place on Saturday. The two suspected killied militants were carrying six guns including two AK-56 rifles.

Police said that incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Joypur police station at a market close to the Assam-Manipur border. They said that two men had reportedly asked villagers for directions. The villagers got suspicious seeing the large cache of arms and ammunition and felt the men had come to attack the locality.

“The two were gheraoed and thrashed by the mob,” Cachar SP Rakesh Roushan told the daily.

According to the report, two AK56 rifles, two Insas rifles, a Chinese light machine gun, a Chinese hand grenade, a 12-bore gun, and several rounds of ammunition were seized from their possession.

Police said that by the time they reached both suspected militants were seriously injured. They were declared brought dead by the doctors at Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

Police said that further investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of the persons killed. Roushan said that it is suspected that they belong to the NSCN(K) because the militant group is active in the area.

The killing comes days after five people were killed by suspected militants in of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) in Tinsukia.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) including Derek O’ Brien, Mamata Bala Thakur, Nadimul Haq and Mahua Moitra on Sunday met the families of those massacred and assured all help to them. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed anguish over the killings and linked the killings of five citizens to the NRC exercise in Assam.