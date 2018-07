Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia at Raj Niwas (Image: ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, on Friday, arrived at Raj Niwas to meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. This is the first meeting between them after the landmark judgement of the Supreme Court. The meeting is likely to focus on the prevailing situations in the national capital after the top court’s verdict. Earlier on Thursday, Kejriwal sought an appointment with Baijal.

(Further details awaited)