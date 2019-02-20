Days after Pulwama attack, 2500 Kashmiri youth turn up for Army recruitment drive in Baramulla

As tensions refuse to abate following the barbarous Pulwama terror attack on February 15, a new development has given rise to fresh hope in Kashmir.

On Tuesday, about 2,500 Kashmiri youth took part in a recruitment drive by the Indian Army in Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir for 111 vacancies.

The record turnout betrays the usual propaganda against Kashmiri youth one comes across on social media platforms. The development suggests that the youth of the Valley are ready to take the mantle following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which over 40 CRPF personnel were martyred after a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into their convoy which was moving from Jammu to Srinagar in Lethpora area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir. Pakistan-based terror organization Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) had taken the responsibility of the attack.

“Entering the Army gives us a chance to serve the nation and helps protect the families and look after them as there are barely any employment opportunities in Kashmir,” one of the Army aspirants told ANI.

Another added that they cannot go outside of the valley and this a great opportunity for them. He added that they wished more vacancies were offered to them.

If Kashmiri security personnel are deployed in the sensitive areas in the valley then they can hold dialogue with the local people and easily deal with the crisis, the applicant further said.

The development comes in stark contrast to recent reports of harassment of Kashmiri students in various parts of India post the Pulwama terror attack. Over 300 Kashmiri students staying in different states of the country are now returning to their home because of the attacks and threats, reports have said.

Post this, the Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai and Vijay Kumar on Sunday took the lead to review the safety and security of the students belonging to Jammu and Kashmir staying in various states of the country.

Both Kumar and Ganai have are in touch with the concerned authorities constantly in different parts of the country that includes the DGPs; the two are also in touch with Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as well.

They have assured the students of security and said that the helplines are available so that students and parents can easily register their queries and help will be provided in real time.