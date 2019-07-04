Days after PM Modi’s rebuke, BJP issues showcause notice to MLA Akash Vijayvargiya

Akash Vijayvargiya

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of senior party leader Kailash Vargiya, was issued a showcause notice by the party on Thursday days after he attacked a municipal corporator in Indore with a bat. Recently, while addressing party MPs in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had rebuked Vijayvargiya junior for the incident

Sending a stern message across to all leaders of the party, the PM warned that arrogance and misbehavior would not be tolerated irrespective of “whoever it may be, whoever’s son he may be”.

Akash, after getting out on bail said he did not have any remorse over the incident and also prayed that he doesn’t get a chance to do repeat his act. He was sent to judicial custody till July 7. The Indore MLA was granted bail in another case relating to a protest over power cuts. During the hearing, the court also asked him to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs 50,000 in the assault case, while Rs 20,000 in the other case.

The 34-year-old MLA was caught on camera beating a civic official with a cricket bat. Another corporation official also suffered injuries in the incident.

In a similar incident earlier today, Congress MLA Nitesh Rane led a group of supporters who heckled a n official, poured mud on him and then tied him up. The whole incident was caught on camera. Nitesh is the son of former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane who switched over to the NDA recently.

The video showed Nitish and his supporters pouring mud from a bucket on an engineer at a bridge near Mumbai-Goa highway in Kankavali. He was then tied to the bridge over the river. Rane was there for an inspection. The MLA was later arrested.