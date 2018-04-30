Days after Modi-Jinping meet, China says both countries mature enough to handle differences: 10 points

(Image: ANI)

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India after his first visit to China after the Doklam standoff between the two countries, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has said that both countries were mature enough to “properly manage and control their differences”. A statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday morning said that both sides possessed the “maturity and wisdom” to handle their differences through peaceful discussion and by respecting each other’s “concerns and aspirations.”

1. “They agree to use the Special Representatives’ Meeting on the Boundary Question to seek a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement. The two militaries will strengthen confidence-building measures and enhance communication and cooperation to uphold border peace and tranquillity,” the statement read, adding that India and China have agreed to enhanced cultural exchanges between the two nations as well.

The summit also witnessed in rebuilding trust and improve ties that were hit by the 73-day-long Doklam standoff last year as both decided to use the Special Representatives' Meeting on the Boundary Question to find a suitable and acceptable settlement on the issue. It also stressed on confidence-building measures of between both the armies.

3. The statement also mentions that the two militaries will strengthen confidence-building measures and enhance “communication and cooperation to uphold border peace and tranquility.”

4. China and India have agreed to build a high-level cultural and people-to-people exchange mechanism between the two countries. In a press statement released on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry said, “Building on the profound cultures of the two great oriental civilizations and harnessing the rich human resources of their combined population of 2.6 billion, the two sides will work to create a new boom in cultural exchanges by promoting people-to-people links and unleashing the vitality of the two emerging economies. For this to happen, the two sides agree to establish a high-level cultural and people-to-people exchange mechanism.”

5. Being the major countries in Asia, the two sides resolved to work for open and balanced economic globalisation in the coming days. “The two countries will work together to make international relations more democratic, increase the representation and say of developing countries and emerging markets, support the multilateral trading regime, oppose protectionism and work for an open, inclusive, balanced and win-win economic globalization that benefits all,” the statement added.

6. The informal summit meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping also stressed on the need to strengthen the China-India Closer Developmental Partnership so that China-India relationship will always keep to the right direction. “Both sides agree to advance all-round cooperation and strengthen the China-India Closer Developmental Partnership in an equal-footed, mutually beneficial and sustainable manner to support their national modernization. Guided by the leaders of the two countries, they will strengthen dialogue in political, security and other areas to have full and timely communication on major issues of mutual interest to enhance understanding and expand consensus so that the China-India relationship will always keep to the right direction,” the statement further added.

7. The statement further said that both countries agreed to advance all-round cooperation and strengthen the China-India Closer Developmental Partnership in a mutually beneficial and sustainable manner to support their national modernisation. “Guided by the leaders of the two countries, they (India and China) will strengthen dialogue in political, security and other areas to have full and timely communication on major issues of mutual interest to enhance understanding and expand consensus so that the China-India relationship will always keep to the right direction.”

The statement also talked about harnessing that full potential of business and investment cooperation and exploring new ways of cooperation to achieve win-win results.

9. To open a new horizon in China-India relations, both sides joined hands to promote regional and international cooperation and to address the global challenges. Both sides agree to promote more active regional and international cooperation. They agree to join hands in offering innovative and sustainable solutions to global challenges such as epidemics, natural disasters, climate change and terrorism,” the press release said.

10. The latest move is aimed at further strengthening the bilateral ties between the two nations. The Prime Minister was on a two-day visit to Wuhan to participate in an informal summit which was aimed to build a consensus to improve the relations between the two countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in China’s Wuhan on April 27 where he was welcomed with a famous Hindi song “Tu hai wahin dil ne jise apna kaha”. Both the leaders were seen enjoying the song. On the last leg of his two-day visit, Prime Minister and Chinese President walked along a sidewalk on the shores of the Wuhan’s East Lake and later sailed in the same boat for “peace, prosperity and development” in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.