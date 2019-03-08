Days after joining party, Baijayant Panda gets key posts in BJP

Baijayant Panda

Days after joining the BJP, Baijayant Panda was named as party’s vice president and national spokesperson. Panda, who was earlier with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had joined BJP on Monday. Panda was suspended from BJD last year on charges of anti-party activities which he had strongly rejected. His appointment in BJP has come with immediate effect and has been approved by party president Amit Shah. Just hours after the appointment, Panda took to Twitter to thank the party president. He also expressed his happiness for working under PM Narendra Modi.

Panda has been included in the BJP just months before general elections. The move is expected to boost the party in Odisha before the all-important elections. Panda had said recently he was willing to work with anybody “committed to tackling the severe problems that Odisha now faces”.

I’m deeply grateful to @BJP4India President Shri @AmitShah Ji for appointing me Vice President & Spokesperson.

I seek support & cooperation of all colleagues.

I shall do my best towards the party’s continued success & work under @narendramodi Ji’s leadership for a new India???????? — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) March 8, 2019

He had openly criticised the BJD in recent past and called for the party to introspection after its poor show in the state panchayat elections. Panda also called the in-party activities as “absolute depths of inhumanity”.

When he was with BJD, Panda also got in a bitter fight with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in 2018 that followed his suspension from party’s primary membership on charges of “anti-party activities”, a charge which he denied. He then went on to resign from the party.