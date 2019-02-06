Days after IAF pilot dies in plane crash, wife blames ‘outdated machines’ through this emotional message

Days after two pilots killed during a Test sortie at the old HAL airport in Bengaluru, wife of one of the deceased Squadron Leader Sameer Abrol(33), has written a beautiful poem in memory of her husband, while also blaming 'outdated machines' of aircraft.

Days after two pilots killed during a Test sortie at the old HAL airport in Bengaluru, wife of one of the deceased Squadron Leader Sameer Abrol(33), has written a beautiful poem in memory of her husband, while also blaming ‘outdated machines’ of aircraft. The newly IAF Mirage 2000 TI aircraft crashed Friday morning Abrol as well as the other pilot squadron Leader Siddharth Negi(31).

Taking to Instagram, Abrol’s wife Garima also slammed outdated planes in IAF and wrote, “We give our warriors outdated machines to fight, They still deliver it with all their prowess and might. Once again a martyr was killed”

“Unforgiving is a job of a test pilot Someone has to risk it to show others the light,” the message continued.

Last Friday, the aircraft crashed in an open area on the edge of the airfield. The accident occurred close to a busy road where a number of IT companies have been established. After the accident, both pilots managed to eject from the plane. While Negi died on the spot, Abrol was shifted to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

“HAL regrets to inform that one upgraded Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed during the customer acceptance flight at HAL airport here today around 10.30 am resulting in loss of lives of two pilots Sqn Ldr Sameer Abrol and Sqn Ldr Siddartha Negi,’’ HAL had said in a statement after the incident.

While Negi, who was from Dehradun, was commissioned into the IAF on June 27, 2009, Abrol was from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh was commissioned on June 21, 2008. Pilots were flying second acceptance sortie of the upgraded Mirage 2000 before the accident.

