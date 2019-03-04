Days after his return, IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman wants to return to cockpit at the earliest

By: | Published: March 4, 2019 7:57 AM

The IAF pilot was captured by the Pakistani Army on Wednesday after his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down in a dogfight with Pakistani jets during aerial combat. He downed an F-16 fighter of Pakistan before his plane was hit.

Abhinandan returned to India to a hero’s welcome on Friday night. (IE)

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has conveyed to the Indian Air Force (IAF) brass that he wants to return to the cockpit as soon as possible. He has been undergoing medical treatment at a military hospital in Delhi. Abhinandan became the face of the tense military confrontation between India and Pakistan.

According to news agency PTI, Varthaman told senior IAF commanders and doctors treating him that he wants to start flying at the earliest.

Abhinandan returned to India to a hero’s welcome on Friday night. His health condition is being monitored by a group of doctors at the Army’s Research and Referral hospital. Before this, the IAF pilot was first taken to the Air Force Central Medical Establishment (AFCME), a compact and specialised medical evaluation centre for aircrew of all the three services.

Tensions between the two neighbours escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest training camp near Balakot, which was located deep inside the territory of Pakistan on Tuesday.

The officials said Varthaman has been in high spirits despite the harassment he suffered in Pakistan. “The efforts have been to ensure that he returns to the cockpit soon,” a military official told PTI.

Meanwhile, Abhinandan on Sunday underwent debriefings by security agencies even as his medical check-up continued for the second day at a military hospital. He also underwent several medical tests as part of a cooling down process.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa met Varthaman separately on Saturday during which he apprised them about the mental trauma he was subjected to during his captivity in Pakistan.

During the meeting, the defence minister commended him on his valour and expressed the nation’s gratitude for his selfless service.

